Shelter-in-place order issued for South Jordan neighborhood; negotiations underway with armed suspect

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, May 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A South Jordan neighborhood was put on lockdown Thursday morning after a seemingly routine suspicious vehicle call resulted in the armed man fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle.

The car left the parking lot of a South Jordan Walmart, at 11328 S. Jordan Gateway, and fled into a surrounding neighborhood, Lt. Matt Pennington, SJPD, told reporters at the scene.

This all started with a report of a suspicious vehicle at the Walmart off the 114tth South and Jordan Gateway,” Pennington said.

“When we showed up on scene was we had a male suspect flee from us. We went in pursuit of him,” Pennington said. “Pretty quickly, we realized he had a gun with him, so that ramped up our response.

“As he continued to flee into the neighborhood here, that heightens things for us. Obviously, that’s a danger to the public, so we put out some reverse 911 calls.”

The man, who is not from the neighborhood, was contained in the backyard of residence, which was then evacuated.

“If you got that or you live in this area, please stay home until we’re finished here,” Pennington said just after 9 a.m. “It’s not safe to come out right now.”

“We have him contained. We don’t believe there’s an active danger to anyone else in the community, but just until we’re done here, please stay in your home.”