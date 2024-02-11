UPDATE: SLCPD reopens section of State Street closed earlier due to liquids found in’suspicious’ pickup

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 10, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A police investigation into a “suspicious circumstance” involving a pickup Saturday night closed a section of State Street in Salt Lake City.

State Street was closed in both directions between 800 South and 900 South for about an hour due to the pickup at 824 S. State St., Salt Lake City police said on social media.

SLCPD’s Hazardous Devices Unit found several jars with potentially flammable liquids, police said.

“Those jars have been secured,” SLCPD said in a followup post about 9 p.m.

Salt Lake City fire crews also responded.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.