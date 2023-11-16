SLCPD: Woman arrested after stolen truck crashes, critically injures man

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was arrested Thursday afternoon after police say she crashed a stolen truck into another vehicle, critically injuring a man in his 50s.

A Salt Lake City police detective spotted a truck with a license plate from a stolen vehicle near 550 East and 400 South, Sgt. Mark Wian said.

“That detective tried to stop that truck, but it took off at a high rate of speed,” Wian said. “Our detective never pursued that truck at anytime.”

The truck later crashed into a car near 400 East and 600 South, sending the lone occupant of the vehicle to an area hospital with critical injuries, he said.

The driver and one passenger in the truck fled from the accident on foot, Wian said.

“Our officers got here very quickly, started surrounding the area and started searching for those two people,” he said.

The driver, a woman in her 30s, was safely taken into custody, Wian said.

No other injuries were reported.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.