St. George police searching for suspect in armed carjacking, robbery

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Dec. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are searching for a man accused of carjacking a vehicle at gunpoint and later robbing a St. George jewelry store Monday evening.

Emergency dispatchers received a report at 5:44 p.m. that a man with a gun had taken a vehicle and fled the area, St. George police said.

Police say the man then robbed a jewelry store on 3050 East, crashed the vehicle on Interstate 15 and fled on foot.

The man is described as Hispanic and wearing all black clothing. He is considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call the St. George Police Department at 435-627-4300.