Suspect booked on felony charges after SWAT response in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Feb. 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 34-year-old suspect was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on two felonies charges after he was taken into custody Wednesday after a SWAT response to a Taylorsville residence.

Shane Daniel Lockhart has been booked on suspicion of burglary of a dwelling and receiving or transfer of a stolen vehicle. Both charges are second-degree felonies.

Unified Police officials responded to an empty residence near 3500 W. Valley Heights Drive after a stolen Ford 150 pickup truck was was spotted near there.

“The party was identified as Shane Lockhart, who had multiple felony warrant for his arrest,” a probable cause statement filed in the case says.

Police initially attempted to follow Lockhart and conduct a traffic stop.

“Shane was driving erratically making it impossible for police units to safely take him into custody,” the statement says. “Shane eventually ditched the Ford 150 and fled on foot.”

Unified Police Sgt. Melody Gray told Gephardt Daily at the scene that officers followed footprints in the snow to find their suspect.

“They followed footprints to an abandoned home,” she said.

The probable cause statement says Lockhart entered the home through a window and attempted to hide.

“UPD SWAT team arrived and served a search warrant on the residence. Shane eventually surrendered and came out of the residence. Shane was transported and booked into ADC on his active warrants and new charges.”

The charges were enhanced because of Lockhart’s status as a fugitive wanted by Adult Probation and Parole. His bail is set at $20,000.