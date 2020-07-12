SWAT called to West Haven home after shots fired at deputies

WEST HAVEN, Utah, July 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Medical units were called to a West Haven home just before 1 a.m. Sunday on a report of a person having a seizure.

Upon arriving, however, they were confronted by “a second male on scene who was uncooperative,” according to a news release from Lt. Cortney Ryan, with the Weber County Sheriff’s Office.

“Medical units backed away and called for Weber County Sheriff’s Deputies to respond, as the patient they were originally called for had been transported by family members to a local hospital,” the news release states.

As deputies approached the home, in the area of 2200 West and 3100 South, the man inside the home fired several shots through the front door.

No one was struck by the gunfire.

At that point, deputies and other units from neighboring jurisdictions established a perimeter around the house and requested assistance from SWAT. A code red alert also went out for everyone in the area to shelter in place, and several nearby homes were evacuated.

Ogden Metro SWAT responded and attempted for several hours to communicate with the man inside the house, but they received no response.

Deputies then entered the home and found the subject deceased from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

No law enforcement officers fired their weapons during this incident, the news release says.

The incident is under investigation by the Weber County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Bureau.

“We would like to thank the public who responded to the request to shelter in place,” Ryan said in the news release.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes available.