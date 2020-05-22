Teen dead after drive-by shooting in Sandy

SANDY, Utah, May 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A teenage boy is dead after a drive-by shooting Friday morning in Sandy.

The 17-year-old boy has been transported to a local hospital, says a tweet issued by the Sandy Police Department at 11:43 a.m. The department later confirmed he had died from his injuries.

The armed suspect has fled the scene, in the 1100 block of Sapphire Drive.

“There is no immediate safety concerns for residents in the area of Sapphire Drive. Sapphire Drive will remain closed for the next several hours,” a follow-up tweet says.

