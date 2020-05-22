Teen dead after drive-by shooting in Sandy

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
A teenager was critically injured in a drive-by shooting in Sandy on Friday, May 22, 2020. Photo: Gephardt Daily/Monico Garza/SLCScanner

SANDY, Utah, May 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A teenage boy is dead after a drive-by shooting Friday morning in Sandy.

The 17-year-old boy has been transported to a local hospital, says a tweet issued by the Sandy Police Department at 11:43 a.m. The department later confirmed he had died from his injuries.

The armed suspect has fled the scene, in the 1100 block of Sapphire Drive.

Other Stories of Interest:  Update: Police ID teen victim of shooting in West Valley City park

“There is no immediate safety concerns for residents in the area of Sapphire Drive. Sapphire Drive will remain closed for the next several hours,” a follow-up tweet says.

Gephardt Daily will have more information on this developing story as details become available.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here