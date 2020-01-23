Tooele Co. Atty: Grantsville teen lay in wait, fatally shot mother, 3 siblings; murder charges filed

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — C.J. Haynie’s mother was the first to die. Next, he turned the gun on little sister, Milan, 12.

Haynie lay in wait for his next victim.

Brother Matthew, 14, returned to the family’s Grantsville residence next, and was the next to die. Then came Alexis, 15.

That’s how Tooele County Attorney Scott Broadhead describes the timeline for the quadruple murder committed on Friday.

C.J.’s father, Colin Haynie, came in last, but was was able to wrestle the gun from his namesake son after suffering a single shot to the leg.

A female neighbor knocked on the door to return some borrowed keys, Broadhead told reporters on Wednesday afternoon, shortly after charges were filed.

After learning what had happened, the neighbor directed police to the blood-soaked scene, then gave Colin and C.J. Haynie a ride to the hospital, Broadhead said.

Five days after the Jan. 17 massacre, Colin Jeffrey “C.J.” Haynie has been charged on suspicion of:

Four counts of aggravated murder, a first-degree felony

Attempted aggravated murder, a first-degree felony

Five counts of felony discharge of a firearm, a first-degree felony

Because of his age, C.J. Haynie can be tried as an adult without special permission from a judge. Also because of his age, he will not be given the death penalty if convicted. Life in prison would be the greatest penalty he could face.

Broadhead said C.J. Haynie has declined to be interviewed by police, so no motive is known. Friends and neighbors have described the teen as “trouble,” according to reports.

“The reporting party indicated that the defendant (C.J. Haynie) and the defendant’s father was in her car and they were heading toward Mountain West Medical Center,” says the probable cause statement filed by Broadhead, based on information from a Grantsville Police officer.

“Just before the call to dispatch, the defendant told the reporting party that he had just killed his family.”

Haynie told the woman “that he had killed his mother first, at about 1 p.m.,” the statement says. “He then stated that he killed the others as they returned home.”

Milan, 12, got off school at about 1 p.m., and was killed shortly after mother Consuelo Alejandra Haynie, who went by Alejandra.

“Forensic evidence shows that the defendant killed them by firing multiple rounds from a handgun into their heads, necks, and/or upper bodies.”

Sometime between the first two attacks and 5:17 p.m., when 14-year-old Matthew got home, sister Alexis, 15, arrived at the house.

“Forensic evidence shows that Alexis died from multiple gunshot wounds to her head and upper body,” the probable cause statement says. “Based on the defendant’s confession, the defendant inflicted these wounds, murdering Alexis.”

Matthew was the last sibling still living at home to arrive.

“Forensic evidence shows that Mathew died of a single gunshot wound to the head,” the statement said, again noting that C.J. Haynie confessed to the murder.

Haynie’s father got home at about 6:15 p.m., the statement says, “and the defendant shot him in the leg. A struggle ensued, and the defendant’s father was hit in the head with an unknown object, causing a laceration.

“(C.J. Haynie’s) father said that he told the defendant that the defendant’s mother would be sad if (Haynie) killed him. He said (Haynie) told him that his mother and other siblings were already dead. (Haynie’s) father was able to get the handgun away from him. (Haynie) told his father that his intention was to kill everyone in the house except himself.”

C.J. Haynie faces his first court date on Monday, Jan. 27. The teen is being held without bail at a juvenile detention center.

A fundraising page set up to pay for funerals and medical bills had raised $98,673 as of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

An obituary shares a little more about those who died. It reads:

Alejandra Haynie, Alexis Haynie, Matthew Haynie, and Milan Haynie of Grantsville Utah passed away January 17, 2020.

Alejandra Haynie was raised in Chihuahua, Mexico on May 8, 1967. She was a loving mother to her children and loved to prepare delicious meals and desserts. She also loved to garden and care for her fruit trees. She was always willing to help out and serve people in the ward and the community.

Alexis was born in Bountiful, Utah on September 9, 2004. She was a freshman at Grantsville High School and was the goalie on the High School Girls’ Junior Varsity Soccer team. Alexis was an accomplished artist and loved to play the piano. Other interests included The Lord of The Rings and playing with her siblings and friends.

Matthew Haynie was born in Bountiful, Utah on October 18, 2005. He was in the 8th grade at Excelsior Junior High and was well liked by his teachers and peers. He enjoyed playing soccer, wrestling, playing chess and anything to do with Star Wars and gaining the “high ground”.

Milan Haynie was born in Bountiful Utah on April 5, 2007. She was in the 7th Grade at Excelsior Junior High. She wanted to be an engineer, enjoyed playing soccer, volleyball and creating art with her sister, taking a specialized interest in superheroes. She liked to leave loving and encouraging notes signed “from so and so.”

They are survived by their father and husband Colin Haynie, and brothers and sons Danny Haynie and C.J. Haynie. Their family has called Grantsville their home since 2010.

Funeral services for Alejandra, Alexis, Matthew and Milan Haynie will be held Friday, January 24, 2020 at noon at the Grantsville Stake Center, 550 E. Durfee St., Grantsville. A viewing will be held prior to the services from 10 a.m. to 11:45 at the same location. Interment will follow at the Grantsville City Cemetery.

