Two high school students dead, 1 injured, 3 in custody after shooting in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Jan. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police on Thursday revealed that it was a dispute between two groups of high school students that resulted in the fatal shooting outside Hunter High School in West Valley City.

The fight left two juveniles dead and one critically injured by gunshot wounds. Three high school students have been taken into custody. It is not yet confirmed whether they are juveniles or may be 18.

“Our hearts are broken,” said Ben Horsely, Granite School District spokesman. “We do anticipate that students will be impacted.”

Hunter High students have been released for the day, but grief counselors will be available for anyone wants to talk to them today or Friday, Horsely said.

West Valley City Police spokeswoman Roxeanne Vainuku told reporters at the scene a call came to dispatch at about 10:53, and officers responded to the scene out side Hunter High, which is at 4200 S. 5600 West.

Two students were found deceased, and was was found critically injured, Vainuku said. His condition has been upgraded to stable.

Hunter High and nearby schools Hunter Junior High, Hillside Elementary and Whittier Elementary were ordered to shelter in place. All schools have now been dismissed.

Vainuku said police were investigating at least one other scene where they believed they might find evidence related to the crime.

Vainuku said police are investigating whether there might be additional suspects. Of the three in custody, all are students of area high schools, Vainuku said, but she had not yet confirmed their juvenile status.

Police will be on the scene for multiple hours documenting the scene and questioning potential witnesses, Vainuku said.

Traffic remained closed on Mountain View Corridor near the school as of early afternoon, and drivers were asked to take alternate routes. The UDOT Traffic website estimated the scene could be clear as of 4 p.m. To check for traffic updates, click here.