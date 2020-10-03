Utah reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths; 1,068 new cases confirmed since Friday

UTAH, Oct. 3, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Saturday confirmed two more COVID-19 deaths and 1,068 newly confirmed cases in the past 24 hours.

The Utahns who died were:

A Wasatch County man between ages 65 and 84, a resident of a long-term care facility

A Juab County man, older than 85 and a resident of a long-term care facility

Those two deaths bring Utah’s death toll to 476.

The 1,068 newly reported cases bring Utah’s cumulative number of positive cases to 76,225.

A total of 852,680 coronavirus tests have been performed in Utah, with 7,097 people tested since yesterday.

More numbers

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 951 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 13.9%.

Currently 176 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 3,956.

Patients considered recovered, defined as those still living three weeks after diagnosis, number 56,751. It is common to die of COVID-10 more than three weeks after diagnosis.