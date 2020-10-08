UDoH reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,501 new cases in past 24 hours

UTAH, Oct. 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Thursday announced the death of five more Utahns from COVID-19, and a record-breaking 1,501 new lab-confirmed cases in the past 24 hours.

Those who died were:

A Davis County man, older than 85 and not hospitalized at time of death

A Salt Lake County man between ages 45 and 64, not hospitalized at time of death

A Salt Lake County man between ages 65 and 84, a resident of a long-term care facility

A Salt Lake County woman, older than 85 and a resident of a long-term care facility

A Washington County man between ages 65 and 84, a resident of a long-term care facility

Utah COVID-19 deaths now stand at 501.

The spike of 1,501 new cases brings Utah’s total positive cases to 81,947.

Tests performed number 892,022, an increase of 10,582 since yesterday. The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,114 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 13.7%.

Currently, 237 Utahns are hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 4,167.

Patients who are classified as recovered, defined as still living three weeks after diagnosis, number 60,220. It is common for coronavirus patients to die more than three weeks after diagnosis.

The chart below shows the numbers broken down by area of the state.