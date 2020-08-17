UHP, SBI on scene after woman’s body found on I-15 in Davis County

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol and State Bureau of Investigation agents are looking into how the body of a deceased female came to be on northbound Interstate 15 late Sunday night.

Lt. Nick Street, with UHP, said the first calls came in just before 10 p.m., reporting a woman was lying in the road and may be injured.

Troopers responded to the scene.

“We had a body of a deceased female on the roadway, over on the left side of northbound I-15, just prior to the 200 West off ramp,” Street told Gephardt Daily. “With that we’re not 100% sure if the body came from a vehicle or if it was a pedestrian.

“There’s a lot to look into, still, here. And troopers have gathered lots of evidence, and agents from SBI are treating it as potentially as bad as it can be,” Street said.

Officials have a male “person of interest” in custody Sunday night, but it isn’t yet clear if the man is involved or to what extent.

“It’s possible they were in the vehicle with this person, but because of their mental state, we are still unsure what role they played in all this,” Street said.

Officials think they have the vehicle, Street said, “but again, we’re investigating tying that vehicle to the body.”

He explained that the authorities are considering various possibilities as they piece together the evidence and attempt to interview the man they hope can provide some answers.

“We don’t know if they (the female) died from falling from the car. We don’t know if there were other nefarious things in play. It’s possible the individual was impacted by another car, but nobody stopped and said they hit the body. So we’re looking into all those things.”

“We want to get it right,” Street said.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information is released.