UHP trooper makes Emery County drug bust of 260 pounds of meth, valued at $5M to $7.5M

PRICE, Utah, Feb. 19, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A Utah Highway Patrol trooper who clocked a white Toyota Corolla going 101 mph in an 80 mph zone made a traffic stop Sunday morning that took in 260 pounds of methamphetamine.

The Price-based officer was stationary with radar activated on Interstate 70 when the car tore by him.

The Trooper noted the man was alone in the car as he approached.

“I then observed two totes in the back seat that had numbers written on them,” says an affidavit filed in the arrest of Steven Brian Esquivias, 26.

“I then gathered the drivers license and then requested the rental agreement. The driver stated he didn’t have the renter’s contract with him. I then asked who had rented the vehicle and the driver stated a friend rented the vehicle for him. I then invited the driver back to my vehicle due to suspicion of criminal activity.

“Once at my vehicle, I could visibly see the driver was breathing very heavily, appearing as if he was going to hyperventilate. The driver appeared to be extremely nervous. At this time, I told the driver I suspected there was criminal activity in the vehicle and asked for consent to search.”

Esquivias granted permission, the affidavit says, “and a search was conducted. The search revealed four large totes full of a white crystal substance, later measured at 260 pounds of methamphetamine.”

Esquivias was arrested without incident at 10:11 a.m. Sunday, the statement says. He was transported to the Emery County jail for investigation of alleged:

Possession with intent to distribute a controlled substances, a second-degree felony

Speeding 100 mph or more, an infraction

“The amount of methamphetamine was estimated at 260 pounds and estimated street value at 5 to 7.5 million dollars,” the officer’s statement says, adding the arrested man is from California and has no Utah ties.

Esquivias was ordered held without bail. The State Bureau of Investigation will take over the case, the officer’s statement says.