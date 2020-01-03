Unified Police officials, other agencies search for missing teen in Millcreek Canyon

MILLCREEK CANYON, Utah, Jan. 3, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — A search is underway for a 17-year-old boy from California who took an Uber up Millcreek Canyon to take a hike Thursday.

Detective Ken Hansen, Unified Police Department, told Gephardt Daily the air search began at about 7 p.m. Thursday.

“We did some air searches last night, and we’re trying to more,” Hansen said at 10:40 a.m. Friday. “Crews are on scene, and there are more on the way.”

The boy, named Nicolas, was dressed in winter clothing, but has little or no experience with cold-weather hiking, Hansen said in a call from the scene.

Hansen said Nicolas told a friend he was going on a 16-mile hike, but didn’t reveal the name of the trail. Crews are searching the Rattlesnake Gulch area, which is where they believe the Uber rider dropped the Nicolas. Officials also have been trying to ping the boy’s cell phone, but have not had success.

Nicolas is believed to be wearing a tan winter coat and snow pants, and a black baseball hat. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details are released.