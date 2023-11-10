Update: 16-year-old suspect dies after officer-involved shooting in Sandy

SANDY, Utah, Nov. 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The 16-year-old driver of a stolen car was shot and killed by police after fleeing officers and injuring a motorcyclist Thursday.

The crash near 9000 South and Monroe Street sent the motorcyclist to an area hospital, where he’s expected to recover, police said.

The 16-year-old driver of the stolen vehicle fled on foot and was shot by a pursuing officer, Sandy City Police Sgt. Greg Moffitt said. The boy later died at an area hospital, Moffitt said.

The officer who fired the fatal shot has been placed on paid administrative leave, he said. The officer-involved shooting is being investigated by a multiagency team headed by the Unified Police Department.

Officers were coordinating a high-risk stop of the vehicle about 11:45 a.m. when the 16-year-old noticed the police presence and drove away, Moffitt said. He hit and injured the motorcyclist shortly afterward.

Officers found him fleeing down a dead end street a few blocks away from the crash, and one officer fired at least one shot at the teen, police said.