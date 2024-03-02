Update: 17-year-old dies from injuries in South Salt Lake shooting, friend charged with murder

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, March 2, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — An 18-year-old man has been charged with murder in the South Salt Lake Friday night shooting death of his 17-year-old friend.

Charging documents for Anthony Raymond Woodrow say he was involved in a “text messaging altercation” with the juvenile victim, described to Gephardt Daily by Ryan Alvarez, SSLPD public information officer, as a 17-year-old male. The victim’s name has not been released.

“During the altercation, the victim came over to (Woodrow’s) home,” the affidavit says. Woodrow, and his father, both of whom were intoxicated according to their probable cause statements, “armed themselves with firearms. (Woodrow’s) mother, who also resides in the residence, went out and spoke with the victim and then allowed him to come into the residence.

“Prior to the victim being allowed into the residence, (“Woodrow’s) father had commented that things sounded calm outside with the victim, and they needed to put their firearms away.”

Woodrow’s father “then took his firearm into the kitchen and set it on the table.” Woodrow said he did not want to talk to the juvenile, and went to his bedroom, his affidavit says.

“Once the victim was inside a verbal altercation began between the victim and (Woodrow’s) mother during which the victim threatened to assault (Woodrow). (Woodrow) then came out of the bedroom area of the residence and engaged in a verbal altercation with the victim.”

Woodrow’s parents separated him from the juvenile, but the verbal argument continued, court documents say.

“The victim indicated he was going to leave; however, (Woodrow’s) mother was pulling on this clothing. As the victim got to the door of the residence, the (Woodrow) commented that he was going to shoot the victim. The victim then charged at (Woodrow) and (Woodrow) pulled a firearm he had concealed on his person and shot the victim five to six times.”

Woodrow “then called 911 and made a spontaneous statement to the dispatcher that he had just shot someone.”

Police arrived at about 9:30 p.m. at the address, and took Woodrow into custody, his affidavit says.

“The victim was transported by ambulance to the hospital where was later pronounced as deceased.”

Police investigators on the scene of a Friday night shooting in South Salt Lake which left a 17 year old male in critical condition Photo Gephardt DailyMonico Garza

Woodrow was booked into the Salt Lake County jail for investigation of:

Murder, a first-degree felony

Felony discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony

Four counts of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Category 2 restricted person transaction, firearm, a third-degree felony

Post Miranda, Woodrow “admitted to having shot the victim multiple times. (Woodrow) stated that he was in fear that the victim was going to assault him. (He) admitted he had consumed multiple alcoholic beverages and had ingested Marijuana earlier in the day. (He) admitted to being in possession of a firearm.”

Woodrow’s father, who is 47 years old and has the same full name as his 18-year-old son, was also arrested in the case for investigation of:

Obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony

Contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a class B misdemeanor

Both son and father were ordered held without bail.