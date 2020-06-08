Update: 256 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths reported since Sunday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health is reporting 256 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths in the past 24 hours.

Utah’s cumulative total now stands at 12,322 positive lab-confirmed cases, a daily rate increase of 2.1% from yesterday.

A total of 124 people have died as a result of the virus in Utah. The victims in the past 24 hours are:

A female, older than 85, Salt Lake Country resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between the ages of 60-85, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between the ages of 60-85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A total of 242,899 people total in Utah have been tested for COVID-19. This is an increase of 4,948 tests from yesterday’s report. Utah’s rate of positives is at 5.1% of total tested.

Utah has 112 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized. The cumulative number of those hospitalized stands at 918, an increase of 18 since Sunday.

In the past seven days, June 2-June 8, there have been 2,120 new positive cases reported, an average of 303 per day. Lab tests performed have increased by 21,108 over the same time frame, for a 7-day positivity rate of 10%.

For the prior 7-day period, May 26-June 1, there were 1,379 new positive cases reported, an average of 197 per day. Lab tests performed increased by 19,520 over the same time frame, for a 7-day positivity rate of 7.1%.

COVID-19 patients who have recovered, defined as still living three weeks after diagnosis, stand at 7,255.

A breakdown of cases by area is below: