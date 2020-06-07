Update: 268 new COVID-19 cases reported in Utah Sunday, no new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health is reporting 268 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, with no new deaths.

Utah’s cumulative total now stands at 12,066 positive lab-confirmed cases, a daily rate increase of 2.3% from yesterday.

A total of 121 people have died as a result of the virus in Utah.

Utah has 118 COVID-19 cases currently hospitalized. The cumulative number of those hospitalized stands at 900, an increase of 10 since Saturday.

A total of 237,951 people have been tested for COVID-19. This is an increase of 2,802 from yesterday’s report. Utah’s rate of positives is at 5.1% of total tested.

COVID-19 patients who have recovered, defined as still living three weeks after diagnosis, stand at 7,108.