Update: 409 new Utah COVID-19 cases reported Monday, 4 new deaths

UTAH, July 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah has had 409 new positive COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, and four more deaths.
The daily report from the Utah Department of Health said the total known Utah COVID-19 deaths now stand at 247.
Those that passed away are:
- A man, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- A man, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
- A man, between 45-64, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident
- A man, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
With the newly reported 409 cases, Utah has now had 34,526 COVID-19 cases.
A total of 469,404 total tests have been performed, 6,582 of them in the past 24 hours.
The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 612 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 9.8%
Cumulative hospitalizations for the virus now stand at 2,066. At present, 199 patients are hospitalized.
Utah COVID-19 patients considered recovered, defined as still living three weeks after diagnosis, stand at 21,504.
The chart below shows the numbers broken down by area of the state.