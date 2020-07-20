Update: 409 new Utah COVID-19 cases reported Monday, 4 new deaths

UTAH, July 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah has had 409 new positive COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, and four more deaths.

The daily report from the Utah Department of Health said the total known Utah COVID-19 deaths now stand at 247.

Those that passed away are:

A man, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A man, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

A man, between 45-64, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident

A man, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

With the newly reported 409 cases, Utah has now had 34,526 COVID-19 cases.

A total of 469,404 total tests have been performed, 6,582 of them in the past 24 hours.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 612 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 9.8%

Cumulative hospitalizations for the virus now stand at 2,066. At present, 199 patients are hospitalized.

Utah COVID-19 patients considered recovered, defined as still living three weeks after diagnosis, stand at 21,504.

The chart below shows the numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah