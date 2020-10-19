Update: Man dies after triple shooting at Tanner Park in Salt Lake City; police search for suspect

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — One man has died after he and two others were shot near Tanner Park in Salt Lake City Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to the area of the park at 2660 Heritage Way just after 4 p.m. on multiple reports of shots fired, Salt Lake City Police Lt. Steve Wooldridge told Gephardt Daily.

Three men were shot at the side of a road in the park; all were initially in critical condition and were transported to area hospitals by ground ambulance, Wooldridge said. It’s not clear at this stage if the three were known to each other.

“Overnight, a 25-year-old male victim died from the shooting injuries,” said a news release from SLCPD Monday. “Detectives responded to the scene at the time of the call and spoke with witnesses and gathered evidence. Witnesses stated the suspect drove away in a dark colored SUV, possibly a BMW.”

The suspect was described on scanner traffic as Caucasian, in his 20s, 5 feet 6 inches tall and skinny with curly hair. He was wearing dark jeans. Wooldridge said officials have “an idea of who we’re looking for.”

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information about this case, you are asked to call SLCPD on 801-799-3000, and reference case #20-188602.

The silver car that can be seen in the photograph with the window broken belonged to someone that was involved in the shooting, Wooldridge said.

Unified Fire Authority assisted Salt Lake City Police and Fire Departments at the scene.

The Monday news release said that this year so far, this is the 10th homicide in Salt Lake City. At this time last year, there were 11 homicides, and the five-year year-to-date average is seven. More information on crime statistics can be found on the CompStat reports here.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.