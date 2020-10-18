Update: Missing hiker Holly Courtier found alive in Zion National Park

SPRINGDALE, Utah, Oct. 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A hiker missing in Zion National Park for almost two weeks has been found alive.

Holly Suzanne Courtier, 38, was dropped off at the Grotto parking area by a private shuttle bus at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, according to a National Park Service news release.

She was scheduled to be picked up via shuttle bus at the Grotto at 4:40 p.m. the same day, but she never returned, the news release said.

It isn’t known where Courtier planned to go from the parking area.

A follow-up news release Sunday said: “Search and rescue crews found Holly Suzanne Courtier today within Zion National Park. Park rangers received a credible tip from a park visitor that they had seen Courtier within the park.”

Courtier has been reunited with and has left the park with her family, the news release said.

The family provided the following statement: “We are overjoyed that she was found safely today. We would like to thank the rangers and search teams who relentlessly looked for her day and night and never gave up hope. We are also so grateful to the countless volunteers who were generous with their time, resources and support. This wouldn’t have been possible without the network of people who came together.”

Zion National Park officials thanked the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, K-9 Units from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources and Utah Search Dogs Search and Rescue Teams, Grand Canyon National Park Emergency Service Team, Bryce Canyon National Park and Lake Mead National Recreation Area Park Rangers, and all the staff and volunteers that provided support for the search and rescue effort.

A tip line was also set up to assist with the search efforts.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.