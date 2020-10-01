Update: Missing Utah 6-year-old Terran Butler found in Oregon

MILLCREEK, Utah, Oct. 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Missing Utah 6-year-old Terran Butler, believed kidnapped Saturday during a supervised visit with his non-custodial mother, Emily Jolley, has been located in Oregon.

“We are happy to announce that Terran Butler has been safely located in Coos Bay, Oregon,” said a tweet from Unified Police Department at 4:20 p.m. “Emily Jolley has been taken into custody. Thank you for all the help!”

A follow-up tweet added: “This is still an active investigation, so we are unable to release additional details, but wanted to inform the public, who has been extremely helpful in providing and sharing information in this case, that he has been found safe.”

An Amber Alert was issued Monday, and the FBI became involved in the investigation and search for the Millcreek child.

Earlier on Thursday, UPD tweeted it was believed Terran was traveling through Oregon with his mother and one of her “sympathizers.”

“We have new, developing information on the kidnapping of Terran Butler,” a Thursday morning statement from UPD said. “Emily Jolley is believed to be in Roseburg, Oregon, with Bonnie Jackson, a friend and sympathizer of Emily’s.

“We are working closely with the FBI and Lincoln County, Oregon, to bring Terran home.”

Officials said Bonnie Jackson was with Terran and his mother when they were located, and will also be facing charges.

Terran’s father, who holds legal custody of the child, allowed the initial visit Saturday. An Amber Alert was not initially activated because Terran’s life was not thought to be at risk, but officials reportedly changed their minds after learning of Jolley’s alleged involvement with an anti-government organization.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.