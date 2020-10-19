Update: Officials arrest 17-year-old suspect after triple shooting at Tanner Park in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have arrested a 17-year-old suspect after a triple shooting near Tanner Park Sunday afternoon.

“Detectives were able identify and locate the suspect in this homicide,” said a tweet from Salt Lake City Police Department. “A 17-year-old male juvenile has been taken into custody.”

The suspect has not been identified due to his juvenile status.

Salt Lake City police issued a press release earlier Monday saying that one of the victims has passed away after he and two others were shot near the park at 2660 Heritage Way just after 4 p.m.

Officials responded on multiple reports of shots fired, Salt Lake City Police Lt. Steve Wooldridge told Gephardt Daily.

Three men were shot at the side of a road in the park; all were initially in critical condition and were transported to area hospitals by ground ambulance, Wooldridge added. It’s not clear at this stage if the three were known to each other.

“Overnight, a 25-year-old male victim died from the shooting injuries,” said the news release from SLCPD. “Detectives responded to the scene at the time of the call and spoke with witnesses and gathered evidence.”

Wooldridge said Sunday officials had “an idea of who we’re looking for.”

The silver car that can be seen in the photograph with the window broken belonged to someone that was involved in the shooting, Wooldridge said.

Unified Fire Authority assisted Salt Lake City Police and Fire Departments at the scene.

The Monday news release said that this year so far, this is the 10th homicide in Salt Lake City. At this time last year, there were 11 homicides, and the five-year year-to-date average is seven. More information on crime statistics can be found on the CompStat reports here.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.