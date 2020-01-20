Update: Officials ID 18-year-old killed in Farmington Canyon avalanche

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified an 18-year-old killed in an avalanche in Farmington Canyon on Saturday while he was snowmobiling with his father.

The deceased has been identified as Chase Adams, the Davis County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Sunday afternoon.

Davis County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue was called out at about 1:44 p.m. to find the young man, who was buried in the avalanche.

Rescuers found Adams and dug him out. He was immediately flown to the hospital, but subsequently passed away.

The young man’s father and SAR volunteers made it out of the canyon safely.

The news release Sunday said: “Chase Adams and his father, Ben Adams, were snowmobiling in Farmington Canyon when an avalanche was triggered. Chase and his snowmobile were immediately buried by the avalanche. Chase was wearing a beacon and deployed the airbag in his backpack; however, it did not float as intended. Despite incredibly swift rescue and lifesaving efforts, Chase did not survive.”

A statement from Ben Adams said: “We spent the day at a location that is dear to me and my boys. We had a wonderful day doing what we love to do. When the snow slid, I was shocked, but I had a feeling everything was going to be okay. I prayed, I called his mom, I called 911, and she called 911.

“Thank you to everyone who rides in Farmington Canyon — it is a beautiful community and family. I am an extremely strong man and in the moment of physical need to save my son my strength availed nothing. I was useless and shifted my strength to God. I relied on him, knowing my nothingness and trusting his great power to give me strength to know that, someday, we will see each other again, by virtue of Jesus Christ. Special thanks to the Larkins and other bystanders, Davis County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, University of Utah AirMed, Utah Department of Public Safety Air Lift and the University of Utah Trauma Team. Be safe.”

The news release added: “Davis County Sheriff’s Office expresses our condolences to the Adams family and thank everyone who responded. Between bystanders, family, Search and Rescue volunteers, and first responders, we were able to locate Chase and transport him to a trauma center within less than 70 minutes from the initial call to dispatch.”

Gephardt Daily will update this story when more information becomes available.