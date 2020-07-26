Update: Officials ID 2 adults, infant killed in West Jordan plane crash

WEST JORDAN, Utah, July 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified two adults and a 9-month-old infant killed in a plane crash in a West Jordan neighborhood Saturday.

The deceased are Lee Wyckoff, 43, the pilot, as well as Milda Shibonis, 36, and Coral Wyckoff, 9 months, said a tweet from West Jordan Police Department.

Of the three other people on the plane, Rebecca Wyckoff, 36, is in critical condition, Cody Mitchell, 2, is in critical condition with burns on his legs and arms and Veda Sheperd, 12, walked away from the crash. Sheperd was treated at a local hospital and released.

Officials have not provided more information about the exact relationship between the six people on board.

An elderly woman whose house was engulfed in flames was severely burned and suffered life-threatening injuries; she has been identified as Mary Quintana, 72. She remains in critical condition Sunday morning.

According to a statement by West Jordan police, the plane crashed shortly after take-off from South Valley Regional Airport at about 1:39 p.m.

A total of three houses were damaged in the crash.

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are at the site. It’s not clear at this early stage what caused the plane to crash.

