Update: Officials ID man killed in Emery County officer-involved shooting

EMERY COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 30, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified a man killed in an officer-involved shooting that occurred on the evening of Dec. 21 in Emery County.

A news release from Carbon County Sheriff’s Office, which is leading the investigation into the incident, said the suspect has been identified as Mark Stoddard, 41, from Huntington, in Emery County.



“Carbon County detectives are actively investigating all aspects of this incident and will allow more details to be provided as they are confirmed,” the news release said.

The incident began at about 5:15 p.m. when the Emery County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center was called regarding someone possibly driving under the influence, a Utah Highway Patrol news release said.

When an Emery County Sheriff’s deputy pulled the vehicle over, the male driver, later identified as Stoddard, got out and pointed a handgun toward the deputy, the news release said.

Stoddard then got back into the vehicle and fled, with the deputy in pursuit as more units responded to assist.

A UHP trooper deployed spikes on the suspect vehicle, and a short while later the driver stopped, and the pursuing officers stopped behind the vehicle.

Stoddard again got out of the vehicle and pointed the gun in the officers’ direction, officials said.

“An Emery County Deputy and UHP Trooper involved in the pursuit fired their duty weapons, striking the male,” the news release said. “Officers and EMS personnel attempted lifesaving measures, but the male was pronounced dead a short time later.”

The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office, as an outside agency, is handling the investigation into the incident as required by Officer Involved Critical Incident (OICI) protocol. The State Bureau of Investigation is assisting.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as soon as more details become known.