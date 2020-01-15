Update: Officials ID woman killed in head-on crash on SR-18

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The UHP has released the name of the woman who died in a head-on collision Tuesday afternoon on State Route 18 in Dammeron Valley, which is southeast of Veyo and north of St. George.

The deceased is Alyssa S. Jenkins, 30, from Santa Clara, the Utah Highway Patrol said in a news release.

Troopers were first notified of the crash near milepost 15 at 1:38 p.m.

According to the UHP a northbound four-door passenger car driven by Jenkins drifted over the center line, while a semi-truck pulling a side dump trailer was southbound at the same time.

“The left front corners of both vehicles impacted. This caused the passenger car to be forced off the northbound shoulder where it came to rest on all four tires facing to the northwest,” the news release said.

The semi continued southbound for several yards after the impact and skidded to a stop on the northbound shoulder.

At that point, the side dump trailer jackknifed and overturned, blocking the northbound lane.

Medical personnel performed, but Jenkins passed away to her at the scene. She was the car’s only occupant.

The male driver the semi was transported to a hospital in fair condition.