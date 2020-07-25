Update: Police detonate explosives found in home of South Jordan man accused of firing on SWAT officers

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, July 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have completed the planned detonations of explosives discovered early Friday morning in the aftermath of a SWAT standoff at a home in the 3300 West block of Snow Moon Place.

On Friday evening, South Jordan Public Safety said the first of two detonations was complete, and the second one would be conducted later “when safe to do so.” In an update at about 9 p.m. on Twitter, officials said the second detonation would happen between 9 and 10 p.m.

A short while later they issued another statement saying the evacuation was over and that the “operation went as well as it could have.”

There were no reports of injuries or damage to nearby structures as a result of either detonation.

Earlier in the day, residents of approximately 168 homes were evacuated and were asked to stay with family or friends if possible, as no shelters were being set up. All area residents were made aware of the situation, and people living outside the area were asked to stay away for their own safety.

HAZMAT crews remained at the residence throughout the day, assessing the level of danger and any available options.

The incident began when the SWAT team responded to the scene Thursday night to serve a search warrant after the house’s lone resident, 42-year-old Ryan McManigal, allegedly threatened violence against a nearby fast-food restaurant.

McManigal initially shot at the armored officers and vehicles that arrived to serve the warrant, his probable cause statement says. He reportedly told police he stopped shooting and surrendered only because his gun jammed.

Post-Miranda, McManigal told investigators the business was harassing him. A text sent to the business said “harassment is the reason mass shootings occur.”

The statement also indicated McManigal “… asked the business owner in the text messages how he would feel if Ryan entered the business and mowed down customers and staff.”

McManigal was arrested on 23 felony charges and three lesser charges. They are:

Nineteen counts of aggravated assault of a targeting law enforcement with bodily injury, a first-degree felony

Two counts of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony

Criminal mischief, loss of $1,500-$5,000, a third-degree felony

Felony discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony

Two counts of violation of a protective order, a class A misdemeanor

Possession of a deadly weapon with intent to assault, a class A misdemeanor