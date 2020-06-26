Update: Police ID 72-year-old pilot killed in Centerville plane crash

CENTERVILLE, Utah, June 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified a 72-year-old man killed in a small plane crash in the Centerville area of Davis County Thursday afternoon.

The plane’s owner and pilot, 72-year-old Andre Kostrzewa of Salt Lake City, was pronounced deceased at the hospital while his 47-year-old male passenger was listed in critical condition, said a news release from Centerville Police Department Thursday evening.

The experimental airplane with two occupants crashed in an empty field at 1950 North just west of Legacy Parkway in Centerville at 12:54 p.m., the news release said. The crash caused an approximate 10-acre fire.

“Witnesses pulled two victims from the burning wreckage,” according to the news release.

“Centerville and Farmington police officers moved the victims from the burning field and transported them to a nearby parking lot where they were met by medical personnel. The victims were then flown by air ambulance to the University of Utah Hospital.”

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Nick Street told Gephardt Daily the crash occurred in an area in which remote control model planes are flown.

Street said some of those who pulled the two from the fiery plane were burned, and were treated on the scene for their injuries.

The Centerville Police Department investigated the crash scene. The case will be referred to the National Transportation Safety Board, who will investigate the cause of crash. The NTSB were not available to respond to the scene.

Gephardt Daily will have more information on the crash as it becomes available.