Update: Police ID man killed in Salt Lake City club shooting

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 15. 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have identified a man who allegedly opened fire in a crowded downtown Salt Lake City night club and was shot and killed by a security guard early Saturday morning.

“The male that died in an early morning shooting at a night club has been identified as Gustav Denecamp, 27,” said a tweet from Salt Lake City Police Department Saturday. “We are still investigating other reports of shots fired from patrons leaving the nightclub that occurred shortly after.”

Salt Lake City Police Lt. Carlos Valencia told Gephardt Daily officers responded to calls of an “active shooter” coming from Club Echo at 134 W. Pierpont Ave. about 1:30 a.m.

When police arrived they found a gravely wounded man lying face down in the doorway of the club.

Witnesses told investigators the man had been in the club earlier in the evening, only to leave and come back through a side door. Once inside, he allegedly pulled a gun and began firing into the ceiling.

Valencia said as people fled the bar a security guard spotted the suspect taking aim at a patron. The guard fired at least one shot, mortally wounding the gunman who staggered to the club’s doorway and collapsed, Valencia said.

Valencia said a Salt Lake City police sergeant was attempting to perform CPR when he was assaulted by two bystanders. Fellow officers subdued the men who were taken into custody. The sergeant sustained minor injuries, according to Valencia. No one else was reported hurt.

What exactly triggered the shooting had yet to be determined.

“There are still a lot of unanswered questions,” Valencia said.

Witnesses said the club was packed at the time of the shooting and that dozens likely saw the deadly incident take place.

Friends of the suspect remained on scene and were described as distraught.

Valencia said crime scene investigators had been called in and Pierpont Avenue would be closed between 200 West and West Temple for several hours.

More than two dozen police officers and emergency medical personnel responded to initial calls for help after the incident was reported as an “active shooter” situation.

