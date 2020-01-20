Update: Police release ID of mother, 3 juveniles killed in Grantsville shooting

GRANTSVILLE, Utah, Jan. 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have released the identities of a mother and her three juvenile children shot dead Friday in Grantsville, as well as their father, who was wounded in the incident.

Grantsville Police Cpl. Rhonda Fields told assembled reporters at a press conference Monday afternoon that the deceased are Consuelo Alejandra Haynie, 52, Alexis Haynie, 15, Mathew Haynie, 14, and Maylan Haynie, 12.

The father, Colin Haynie, 50, sustained gunshot wounds and was transported to an area hospital in stable condition. He has since been released from the hospital, and has asked for privacy at this time, police said.

Fields said at the press conference that officers were called to a residence on 93 S. Eastmoor Drive, near Main Street, at approximately 7 p.m. Friday with a report multiple deceased individuals inside the home.

“Dispatch advised that another victim, and the alleged shooter, were en route to Mountain West Medical Center, in Tooele our local hospital,” Fields said. “Officers arrived at the residence, they cleared the residence and discovered four deceased persons. The scene was then secured, until the Utah Bureau of Forensic Services could arrive to process the scene.”

The person who drove them to the hospital was known to the family, but not part of the family, Fields said.

She added that at the hospital, a juvenile male, who is believed to be part of the same family, was taken into custody. He surrendered peacefully, although he refused to speak with detectives. He was transported to a juvenile youth detention center and faces charges of four counts of aggravated murder, one count of attempted aggravated murder, and multiple counts of felony discharge of a firearm. His identity and exact age is not being released at this time, Fields said, at the direction of the District Attorney, until formal charges have been filed. He was not injured as a result of the incident.

Fields added at this time officials are not saying who the gun used in the incident belonged to, though it is believed it was obtained inside the household.

“Detectives continue to tirelessly gather information in this case,” Fields added. “It is an active investigation and to protect the integrity of this case more details will be released at a later time. We appreciate everyone’s patience and support.”

Fields said the father, Colin Haynie, has been able to speak with investigators. She added that officers have had no direct contact with the family in the past.

Grantsville City Police Chief Jacob Enslen said at the press conference that officers have worked round the clock to gather information that will shed light on the events of Jan. 17. He also thanked the community of Grantsville for its outpouring of support.

Grantsville Mayor Brent Marshall added: “Our hearts go out to the families, loved ones and the close-knit neighborhood affected by this emotional, tragic incident.” He thanked all the agencies who have assisted in the investigation.

He added that Valley Behavioral Health would be at the Grantsville Library at 42 Bowery St. Tuesday between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. offering services at no cost for anyone who would like to take advantage of their resources. Additional dates may be added if necessary.

Tooele County Schools announced on Facebook grief counselors will be available when school resumes Tuesday after Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday.

“We are deeply saddened and shocked to hear of the events that occurred in Grantsville,” the post said. “We want to express our sincere condolences to those who have been impacted by this tragic situation. It is important that we stand together to care for and support each other through this difficult time. The District crisis team has been working to ensure students and staff will have counseling services in the Grantsville area, as well as in schools throughout Tooele County School District. Services will be available on Tuesday, Jan. 21. We will provide more information as it becomes available.”

At one time, individuals had said on Facebook that the children of the family in question were home schooled, but Fields said they attended area schools, and because of the diversity of the ages of the deceased juveniles, many children in the community will be affected by the tragedy.

A Facebook fundraiser has been set up titled ‘Funeral and Medical Expenses for the Haynie Family.’

A candlelight vigil will be held Monday at 7 p.m. at Grantsville City Park at East Cherry Street, across the street from Grantsville High School.

Participants are asked to bring a candle if possible and extras to share. There will also be candles at the location.

