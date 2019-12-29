Update: Police release name of woman killed in Mountain View Corridor crash

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 29, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have identified a 23-year-old woman who died in a crash Saturday night on Mountain View Corridor.

The fatal collision occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m. near 5400 South and involved two vehicles, a passenger car and an SUV.

West Valley City Police Department said in a tweet Sunday afternoon the deceased woman, Starlin Larsen, was the passenger in a car headed westbound on 5400 South. The driver of that car, a 21-year-old male was taken to hospital in critical condition. The driver and passengers of the other vehicle, an SUV traveling southbound, had minor injuries.

Sgt. W. Sanders, with the WVCPD, told Gephardt Daily Saturday night the investigation into the crash is ongoing. The cause of the accident hasn’t been determined yet, and it isn’t known if any factors, such as impairment or road conditions, were involved, he said.

