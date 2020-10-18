Update: Range Fire grows to 1,500 acres, evacuation center set up in Orem

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Range Fire, which started Saturday afternoon and is zero percent contained, has spread rapidly, prompting evacuations and scorching 1,500 acres by Saturday night.

Firefighters conducted a burn-out operation behind the 10 to 15 homes that have been evacuated near the mouth of Provo Canyon, Utah Fire Info tweeted at about 7 p.m.

Provo Canyon remains closed, and traffic is being rerouted through state Route 92, the tweet said.

The American Red Cross of Utah tweeted that it has opened an evacuation center at Foothill Elementary School, 921 Explorer Way, in Orem, for those who have been temporarily displaced by the fire.

