Update: Roy officials release name of man killed in officer-involved critical incident

CLINTON, Utah, Aug. 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Roy officials have released the name of a man killed in an officer-involved critical incident near the Roy/Clinton border Saturday.

A news release from Roy Police Department Tuesday afternoon said: “The deceased suspect in this case has been identified as 21-year-old Aaron Michael Griffin of Plain City. The passenger in the vehicle was identified as 49-year-old Brian Joseph Cregg. Cregg was taken into custody and booked into the Weber County Correctional Facility pursuant to an arrest warrant for a parole violation.”

The incident is being investigated by the Weber County Attorney’s Office as well as the Davis County Attorney’s Office. No further information is expected to be released until the end of the investigation, the news release said.

Officer Josh Taylor, Roy Police Department, said the incident began at about 2 a.m. when an officer made a traffic stop and had brief contact with the two male occupants of the vehicle, later identified as Griffin and Cregg.

“They fled, and there was a short pursuit,” Taylor told Gephardt Daily. “The officer learned that the vehicle was in a field south and east of the Vasa Fitness Center (at 2642 N. 2000 West, Clinton).

“When officers attempted approaching the vehicle, there was gunfire from a suspect in the vehicle, and police dog Mik was hit in the face.”

Mik was taken to an emergency vet, and is expected to survive, Taylor said.

Roy PD also offered the following update on K-9 Mik: “After being shot in the line of duty, K-9 Mik underwent life saving surgery Aug. 8. The following is a message from K-9 Mik’s handler: ‘Here are a couple pictures we were able to get of Mik coming home and relaxing.

“He was expected to be in the hospital for a few more days, but was doing so well that they sent him home early. He is resting very comfortably and getting very spoiled.'”

No officers were injured in the exchange. One Roy Police Department car was hit by a bullet in the driver’s-side windshield.

Agencies assisting at the scene included the Clinton Police Department, the Weber County Sheriff’s Office and the Davis County Sheriff’s Office.

The Davis and Weber County attorney offices are taking over the investigation, and the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information becomes available.