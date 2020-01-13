Update: Sandy officials say Police Chief William “Bill” O’Neal died of natural causes

SANDY, Utah, Jan. 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Sandy City Police Department officials said Monday morning Police Chief William “Bill” O’Neal died of natural causes Sunday afternoon.

Chief O’Neal died Sunday at 4:30 p.m., a news release from Sandy City Police Department said.

A follow-up press release from Sandy City police Monday morning at 11 a.m. reads:

“Chief O’Neal honorably served the Sandy City Police Department and the Sandy City

community from August 1996 until his death in January 2020. Chief O’Neal was

sworn in as the Chief of police in July 2018.

“On Jan. 12, 2020 Chief O’Neal experienced an unfortunate medical event and subsequently passed away from natural causes.”

Information regarding the details of services for Chief O’Neal will be forthcoming.

Condolences began coming in from throughout the law enforcement community as word of Chief O’Neal’s passing was shared.

Jess Anderson, Commissioner of the Utah Department of Public Safety, tweeted: “I was saddened to hear of @Sandy_Police Chief William “Bill” O’Neal’s passing. Chief O’Neal was a tremendous example of a leader in law enforcement and our partner in public safety. I am so grateful to have known him. Our prayers are with the O’Neal family at this time.”

Unified Police Department posted on Facebook, “Our deepest condolences to the Sandy City Police Department and the family and friends of Chief O’Neal.”

West Jordan Police tweeted, “Such sad news. You will be missed Chief. Our condolences to @Sandy_Police @sandycityutah as well as Chief’s friends and loved ones.”

Herriman City Police Department posted on Facebook, “Our hearts are with our brothers and sisters at Sandy City PD. Rest easy Chief. You will be missed.”

Sandy Police said on Sunday that Deputy Chief Greg Severson will be acting as Interim Chief.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information is made available.