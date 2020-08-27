Utah Aug. 27 COVID-19 update: 2 more deaths, 383 new cases in past 24 hours

UTAH, Aug. 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health has reported two more COVID-19 deaths and 383 new lab-confirmed cases in the past 24 hours.

The Utahns who died were:

A Salt Lake County man between 45 and 64, hospitalization status unknown

A Salt Lake County man between ages 64 and 85, hospitalized at the time of death

The new deaths brings Utah’s cumulative COVID-19 death toll to 403. Utah’s confirmed coronavirus cases now stand at 50,557.

Total tests perform now number 642,761, with 5,432 of those tests performed in the past 24 hours.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 366 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 8.7%.

Currently, 120 Utahns are hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 3,015.

Utah cases classified as recovered, defined as still living three weeks after diagnosis, stand at 42,512. It is common for COVID-19 patients to die more than three weeks after diagnosis.

To see the numbers broken down by area of the state, see the chart below.