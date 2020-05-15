Utah COVID-19 Friday update: 2 more deaths, 164 new cases

The Utah Department of Health says those who died were:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Thursday released new COVID-19 numbers, revealing two more deaths, 164 new cases and 31 more hospitalizations in the past 24 hours.

The number of COVID-19 positive cases stands at 6,913. That number has increased 2.4% since Thursday.

Those tested in number 163,218, an increase of 3,099 since Thursday. The positive-test rate is 4.2% for those tested in the past 24 hours.

Those hospitalized with COVID-19 total 566 hospitalized cases, an increase of eight since Thursday. Those currently hospitalized number 102.

Patients still living three weeks after diagnosis are classified as recovered. Utah has 3,719 recovered patients.

The chart below shows some of the numbers broken down by area of the state.