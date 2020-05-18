Utah COVID-19 Monday update: 146 new cases, no more deaths

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Monday released new COVID-19 numbers, revealing 146 new documented cases, nine new hospitalizations and no more deaths in the past 24 hours. There have been 80 total deaths, according to the figures released by UDOH.

The number of COVID-19 positive cases stands at 7,384, up from 7,238 Sunday; a daily rate increase of 1.9% from yesterday.

Those tested number 174,022, an increase of 3,269 from Sunday.

There are 595 hospitalized cases, up from 586 yesterday.

The chart below shows some of the numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Utah