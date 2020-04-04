Utah COVID-19 numbers: 8th victim dies; case count up 14.6%; more than 28K tested

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — New COVID-19 numbers released Saturday show another victim has died in Utah, and 182 new cases have been diagnosed since the Friday case count.

The new numbers are eight dead, 1,428 cases (a 14.6% increase), and 28,043 reported tested (3,795 more than yesterday).

By area, the breakdown is as follows:

Jurisdiction Cases Hospitalizations Bear River 27 5 Central Utah 3 Davis County 137 10 Salt Lake County 650 58 San Juan 5 2 Southeast Utah 2 Southwest Utah 36 7 Summit County 230 14 Tooele County 17 2 TriCounty 2 Utah County 186 12 Wasatch County 70 4 Weber-Morgan 63 3 State Total 1428 117

Among COVID-19 patients in in and from Utah, the age breakdown is as follows: