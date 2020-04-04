Utah COVID-19 numbers: 8th victim dies; case count up 14.6%; more than 28K tested

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
COVID-19 virus. Image: FDA

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — New COVID-19 numbers released Saturday show another victim has died in Utah, and 182 new cases have been diagnosed since the Friday case count.

The new numbers are eight dead, 1,428 cases (a 14.6% increase), and 28,043 reported tested (3,795 more than yesterday).

By area, the breakdown is as follows:

Jurisdiction Cases Hospitalizations
Bear River 27 5
Central Utah 3
Davis County 137 10
Salt Lake County 650 58
San Juan 5 2
Southeast Utah 2
Southwest Utah 36 7
Summit County 230 14
Tooele County 17 2
TriCounty 2
Utah County 186 12
Wasatch County 70 4
Weber-Morgan 63 3
State Total 1428 117
Other Stories of Interest:  White House experts project up to 200,000 U.S. coronavirus deaths

 

Among COVID-19 patients in in and from Utah, the age breakdown is as follows:

Utah Residents with COVID-19 Demographics Table
Age Group Case Count Percent of Cases Rate per 100k Population
Less than 1 year 6 0% 11.96
1-14 years 25 2% 3.43
15-24 years 222 16% 43.54
25-44 years 582 41% 64.7
45-64 years 434 30% 69.74
65-84 years 159 11% 50.85
85+ years 4 0% 10.59

Gephardt Daily will have more information as it is released.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here