Utah COVID-19 numbers: 8th victim dies; case count up 14.6%, to more than 28K

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — New COVID-19 numbers released Saturday show another victim has died in Utah, and 182 new cases have been diagnosed since the Friday case count.
The new numbers are eight dead, 1,428 cases (a 14.6% increase), and 28,043 reported tested (3,795 more than yesterday).
By area, the breakdown is as follows:
|Jurisdiction
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Bear River
|27
|5
|Central Utah
|3
|0
|Davis County
|137
|10
|Salt Lake County
|650
|58
|San Juan
|5
|2
|Southeast Utah
|2
|0
|Southwest Utah
|36
|7
|Summit County
|230
|14
|Tooele County
|17
|2
|TriCounty
|2
|0
|Utah County
|186
|12
|Wasatch County
|70
|4
|Weber-Morgan
|63
|3
|State Total
|1428
|117
Among COVID-19 patients in in and from Utah, the age breakdown is as follows:
Utah Residents with COVID-19 Demographics Table
|Age Group
|Case Count
|Percent of Cases
|Rate per 100k Population
|Less than 1 year
|6
|0%
|11.96
|1-14 years
|25
|2%
|3.43
|15-24 years
|222
|16%
|43.54
|25-44 years
|582
|41%
|64.7
|45-64 years
|434
|30%
|69.74
|65-84 years
|159
|11%
|50.85
|85+ years
|4
|0%
|10.59
Gephardt Daily will have more information as it is released.