Utah health officials report record-breaking spike in new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The daily report on Utah’s COVID-19 numbers reveals three more deaths and a record-breaking 586 new lab-confirmed cases in the past 24 hours.

Utah now has had 16,425 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Friday’s new case number represents a 3.7% increase from Thursday’s.

Friday’s new cases surpass the previous daily record of 546 cases reported for June 6. The Utah Department of Health had reported what is now the third highest daily number of cases on Thursday. That number was 495.

Deaths The three new deaths bring Utah’s cumulative total to 155. Those who died in the past 24 hours were: A Wasatch County man between ages 65 and 84, hospitalized at time of death

A Salt Lake County man between the ages of 65 and 84, hospitalized at time of death

A Salt Lake County man older than 85, a resident of a long-term care facility Other Stories of Interest: South Salt Lake DMV office closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19 More numbers

Utah has had 1,145 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. There are currently 149 patients hospitalized, data shows. That’s an increase of 25 since Thursday. The cumulative number of people tested for the virus stands at 287,358, an increase of 4,673 since Thursday’s report. The positive-test rate is 5.7% of those tested.