Utah COVID-19 Saturday update: 1 more death, 155 new cases

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Saturday released new COVID-19 numbers, revealing one more death and 155 new documented cases, and a dozen new hospitalizations in the past 24 hours. The Utah Department of Health says the person who died was an "older" woman between the ages of 18 and 59. She was living in a Salt Lake County long-term care facility.

The number of COVID-19 positive cases stands at 7,068, an increase of 2.2% since Friday.

Those tested number 166,774, an increase of 3,556 since Friday. Of those tested in the past 24 hours, 4.2% tested positive.