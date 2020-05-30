Utah COVID-19 Saturday update: 5 more deaths, 269 new cases

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 30, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Saturday released new COVID-19 numbers revealing five more deaths and 269 new cases in the past 24 hours.

One death was previously removed from the total until cause of death could be confirmed. That death has been added back into the total, as have four new deaths in the past 24 hours.

The four new death were of: