Utah COVID-19 Saturday update: 5 more deaths, 269 new cases

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 30, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Saturday released new COVID-19 numbers revealing five more deaths and 269 new cases in the past 24 hours.
One death was previously removed from the total until cause of death could be confirmed. That death has been added back into the total, as have four new deaths in the past 24 hours.
The four new death were of:
- A Salt Lake County woman, age 60 to 84, who had underlying medical conditions and was a resident of a long-term care facility
- A Salt Lake County man, older than age 85, who had underlying medical conditions
- A Salt Lake County man younger than 60 who had underlying medical conditions
- A Weber County woman, older than age 85, who had underlying medical conditions and was a resident of a long-term care facility
Utah COVID-19 deaths now total 112.
Lab confirmed cases of the virus now stand at 9,533, an increase of 269 cases since Friday, an increase of 2.9% in 24 hours.
Ten more people have been hospitalized since Friday, bringing that total to 99. The cumulative total of Utahns for COVID-19 is 763.
The total number of people tested is 210,105, an increase of 4,250 since Friday. Positive tests stand at 4.5% of the total tested.
Patients considered “recovered,” defined as those who are alive three weeks after diagnosis, number 5,995.
Below are the numbers broken down by area: