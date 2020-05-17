Utah COVID-19 Sunday update: 2 more deaths, 170 new cases

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Sunday released new COVID-19 numbers, revealing two more deaths, 170 new documented cases, and eight new hospitalizations in the past 24 hours. There have now been 80 deaths. The two deaths in the past 24 hours were both Salt Lake County residents: a male between 60-85 years, who was hospitalized at time of death, and a female, older than 85, who was a resident of a long-term care facility prior to death.

The number of COVID-19 positive cases stands at 7,238; a daily rate increase of 2.4% from yesterday.

Those tested number 170,753 total; an increase of 3,978 tests from Saturday. Of those tested in the past 24 hours, 4.2% tested positive.

There are 586 hospitalized cases, with 103 positive COVID-19 cases currently hospitalized.

A total of 4,075 of Utah’s cases are considered “recovered”. A case with a diagnosis date of more than three weeks ago, who has not passed away, is considered recovered.

The chart below shows some of the numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Utah