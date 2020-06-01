Utah COVID-19 Monday update: 202 new cases, no more deaths

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Monday released new COVID-19 numbers revealing no more deaths and 202 new cases in the past 24 hours.

Utah COVID-19 deaths still total 113.

Lab confirmed cases of the virus now stand at 9,999; an increase of 202 cases from yesterday, and a daily rate increase of 2.1% from yesterday.

In the past seven days, May 26-June 1, there have been 1,379 new positive cases reported, an average of 197 per day. Lab tests performed have increased by 19,520 over the same time frame, for a seven-day positivity rate of 7.1%.

For the prior seven-day period, May 19-May 25, there were 1,003 new positive cases reported, an average of 143 per day. Lab tests performed increased by 19,157 over the same time frame, for a seven-day positivity rate of 5.2%.

The total number of people tested is for COVID-19 is now 218,112. This is an increase of 4,198 from yesterday’s report. Utah’s rate of positives is at 4.6% of total tested.

Fourteen more people have been hospitalized since Sunday, bringing that total to 95. The cumulative total of Utahns hospitalized for COVID-19 is 789.

Patients considered “recovered,” defined as those who are alive three weeks after diagnosis, number 6,251.