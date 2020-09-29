Utah COVID-19 Tuesday update: 4 more deaths, 694 new cases in past 24 hours

UTAH, Sept. 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Tuesday reported four more COVID-19 deaths and 694 new lab-confirmed cases in the past 24 hours.

The Utahns who died of the virus, all of whom were women, were:

A Salt Lake County resident between ages 65 and 84, a resident of a long-term care facility

A Salt Lake County resident, older than 85, hospitalized at the time of death

A Davis County resident between ages 65 and 84, hospitalized at the time of death

A Washington County resident between ages 65 and 84, unknown hospitalization or long-term care status

Those four fatalities bring Utah’s total death toll to 457. The 694 new cases brings Utah’s cumulative documented cases to 72,136.

A total of 821,864 tests have been performed, 4,403 of them in the past 24 hours.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,012 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 13.7%.

Currently, 183 people in Utah are hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 3,807.

Patients classified as recovered, defined as still living three weeks after diagnosis, number 54,844. It is common for COVID-19 patients to die more than three weeks after diagnosis.

The chart below shows the numbers broken down by area of the state.