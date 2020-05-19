Utah COVID-19 Tuesday update: 8 new deaths, 134 new cases

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Tuesday released new COVID-19 numbers, revealing eight new deaths, 134 new documented cases and 24 new hospitalizations in the past 24 hours.

There have now been 88 total deaths, according to the figures released by UDOH.

The deaths include:

Female, Salt Lake County resident, between 60-85, long-term care facility resident

Female, Salt Lake County resident, older than 85, long-term care facility resident

Male, Washington County resident, 60-85, hospitalized at time of death

Female, Salt Lake County resident, older than 85, long-term care facility resident

Male, Salt Lake County resident, 60-85, hospitalized at time of death

Male, Utah County resident, 60-85, hospitalized at time of death

Male, Salt Lake County resident, 18-59, hospitalized at time of death

Male, Salt Lake County resident, 60-85, hospitalized at time of death

The number of COVID-19 positive cases stands at 7,518, an increase of 134 positive cases from yesterday, and a daily rate increase of 1.8% from yesterday.

Those tested number 177,311 in total, an increase of 3,289 tests from yesterday’s report. Utah’s rate of positives is at 4.2% of total tested.

There have been 619 hospitalized cases, an increase of 24 since yesterday. There are 96 positive COVID-19 cases currently hospitalized.

A total of 4,275 of Utah’s cases are considered “recovered.” A case with a diagnosis date of more than three weeks ago, who has not passed away, is considered recovered.