Utah COVID-19 update: 1 death, 167 new cases since Wednesday

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
Photo Courtesy: cdc.gov

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday released new COVID-19 numbers, revealing one new death in the past 24 hours, and 167 new documented cases.

Utah’s COVID-19 deaths now stand at 35. Confirmed cases number 3,612, an increase of  4.8% in the past day.

Cases reported by Indian Health Service and Tribal Nations number 37l on the Navajo Nation Reservation and zero on the Unitah and Ouray reservations. The state total is 2,612. These numbers are included in the figures on the chart above.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here