Utah COVID-19 update: 1 death, 167 new cases since Wednesday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday released new COVID-19 numbers, revealing one new death in the past 24 hours, and 167 new documented cases.
Utah’s COVID-19 deaths now stand at 35. Confirmed cases number 3,612, an increase of 4.8% in the past day.
Since Wednesday, the number of those hospitalized grew to 301, an increase of 13 cases in 24 hours.
The death was of a Salt Lake County man, older than 60, who had been in a long-term care facility prior to hospitalization.
As of Thursday, 80,627 people had been tested for COVID-19, with 4.5% testing positive.
Cases reported by Indian Health Service and Tribal Nations number 37l on the Navajo Nation Reservation and zero on the Unitah and Ouray reservations. The state total is 2,612. These numbers are included in the figures on the chart above.