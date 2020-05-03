Utah COVID-19 update: 1 death, 194 new cases since Saturday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 3, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Sunday released new COVID-19 numbers, revealing one more death and 194 new lab-documented cases in the past 24 hours.

The statewide death toll stands at 50. The woman who died in the past 24 hours was a Salt Lake County woman, age range 45-64, who was hospitalized and had a history of underlying conditions.

The number of lab-confirm cases stands at 5,175, an increase of nearly 3.9 percent since Saturday.

According to the UDoH, 122,102 total tests have been administered, 4,298 of them in the past day. The positive tests stand at 4.2 percent of those tested.

Hospitalizations number 436, up 18 cases since yesterday.

Those considered “recovered” number 2,283.

“A case with a diagnosis date of more than three weeks ago, who has not passed away, is considered recovered,” the department’s statement says.

The chart below shows numbers by area of the state.