Utah COVID-19 update: 1 more death, 111 new cases in 24 hours since Sunday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Monday released new COVID-19 numbers, revealing one more death, 111 new lab-confirmed cases and five more hospitalizations since Sunday.

There have now been 68 deaths total; the one death in the past 24 hours is a male Salt Lake County resident, younger than 60, who was hospitalized when he died, state epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn said in a news conference Monday.

The number of documented COVID-19 cases stands at 6,362, an increase of 1.8% since Sunday.

The number of Utahns tested is 150,585, an increase of 4,075 tests from yesterday.

A total of 517 people have been hospitalized since the outbreak, and 92 people are currently hospitalized.

The breakdown of cases by county is as follows:

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Utah